Most Famous Games for You to Play

There are thousands of games today that are both free to play or that you have to purchase. The genres are vast and people of all ages can play them, from adults and kids to members of the family. However, since the list of games of today is quite long, here are some of the best games that you can play with your kids, as a family together, or on your own when you need some time to spend alone having fun.

Games to Play as a Family

There are dozens of ways to spend quality time together as a family, but chances are that your kids would rather play some games, instead of doing something else. That is why you should rely on computer and console games to entertain them, have a small competition, and have fun together as a family.

Super Mario 3D World

Super Mario has been present in all of our lives, and you’ve probably spent a great deal of time playing this game with your cousins and siblings when you were a kid. Today, you can play it with your own kids and have the same amount of fun in the new and updated version. The levels are friendly and open and the controls of the game are quite easy. Also, it was designed from the ground up for cooperative play and the whole family can laugh and work together to pass the levels.

Overcooked

Overcooked is seemingly a chaotic game, and it is made for co-op. The whole family can have fun preparing food in this virtual world and scream at one another while having fun. You will certainly laugh and the kids may learn something about cooking and working together to reach the goal.

Games for Kids

There are times when your kids will desire to play games alone, and you should let them. Video games are harmless and there are various games designed for different age groups. This makes it easier to follow if the game is age-appropriate.

Minecraft

With Minecraft, kids can learn how to combine elements and gather supplies to build their own worlds. Also, the whole design looks like the old-school 8-big one and it is really fun to play the game. Plus, they can build their own farms, have their pets, and even play online with their friends.

Rayman Legends

This game will have your kids want more due to its fun energy, colorful design, and great music. In Rayman Legends you get to pass enemies, play music levels, change characters, and much much more.

Games for the Parents

There will be days when parents will want to play some games on their own. There are thousands of games that are more appropriate for adults, from online games to PC and console ones, you just have to find your genre.

Online casino games

Many of us like to place a bet or two, or simply try our luck in online casino games. Luckily, there are thousands of sites that you can visit, take advantage of free spins and sign-up bonuses, and see if this is something you like, if you are a beginner. However, if you are more experienced, you already know how much fun can online poker be, as well as realistic. Plus, playing roulette online and many other fun games with great graphics, can bring you some extra cash.

Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain

If you’ve already played the previous parts, you will certainly love Metal Gear Solid V. The infamous character Snake is here, the animation is outstanding and there are numerous missions you can go on. Plus, you get to build your own base, be in charge of the R&D department, build your own guns and ammo and infiltrate enemy lines and destroy them. Plus, various puns and easter eggs are present in the game, which everyone simply loves.

Everyone loves playing video games. There are some timeless games, such as Pac Man, Tetris, and every other old Nintendo game, but the gaming industry has since grown significantly. Here are just a few of the most famous examples that the whole family can enjoy, either with kids or without them, but they are all bound to bring great time spent with the family.