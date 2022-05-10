Europeiskt hederspris till Nordiska museet

Under årets museikonferens European Museum of the Year Award fick Nordiska museet ta emot hederspriset ”Special Commendation 2022”. Priset ges till museer som har utvecklat nya och innovativa aspekter av museiupplevelsen som andra europeiska museer kan lära ifrån.

– För Nordiska museet är det en stor ära att få detta hederspris och ett kvitto på att museets omfattande förnyelsearbete och stora satsningar håller en internationell standard. Det ger oss kraft åt att fortsätta vårt arbete inför museets 150-årsjubileum 2023, säger Sanne Houby-Nielsen, styresman på Stiftelsen Nordiska museet.

Juryns motivering till ”Special Commendation 2022” till Nordiska museet:

“This is one of the oldest museums in Sweden telling the story of Nordic lifestyle. The museum has carried out a very successful renovation preserving its identity and at the same time giving it a modern touch. Its current work showcases the impact that there will be from the changing climate, the global warming and the melting of the ice in the Arctic.”

European Museum of the Year Award instiftades 1977 och delas årligen ut av European Museum Forum. Totalt var 60 museer nominerade varav två från Sverige: Nordiska museet och Sörmlands museum. 2022 års vinnare i olika kategorier tillkännagavs den 7 maj under konferensen European Museum of the Year Award i Tartu, Estland. Konferensens huvudtema var i år “Museums Addressing Local and Global Issues in and with Their Communities”.

Priset The European Museum of the Year Award 2022 gick till Museum of the Mind i Nederländerna. Både Nordiska museet och Sörmlands museum var nominerade till priset.

Hederspriser delades ut till sju museer: Ghent University Museum, Belgien; Experimenta, Tyskland, Sigismondo Castromediano Museum, Italien; Nicolaus Copernicus House, Polen; Nordiska museet, Sverige; Swiss Museum of the Blind, Schweiz; The Box, Storbritannien.

